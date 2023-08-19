The Hardy Boyz challenge top stars to a title match for the first time after 6 years

Tonight on Rampage, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defended their Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles once more against Brother Zay and Ethan Page. Shortly after their win, they received another challenge from The Hardy Boyz for their titles.

Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared in a promo and addressed Aussie Open's win, and at the same time, they issued a challenge for Dynamite next week. The Hardy Boyz were former ROH Tag Team Champions, and this would be the first time in six years that they would be challenging for the titles since their loss to The Young Bucks back in 2017.

The Hardys went on to say that winning the match against Aussie Open would not only make them ROH Tag Team Champions but would book them a ticket to appear on the All In match card and defend the titles against Better than You Bay Bay.

Expand Tweet

For weeks, Aussie Open, MJF, and Adam Cole have been having heated exchanges, as they are currently booked to face each other at All In. Matt and Jeff Hardy could rain on their parade and instead push themselves to the top and be the champions heading to Wembley.

Who do you think wins between Aussie Open and The Hardy Boyz? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here