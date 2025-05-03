The Hardy Boyz reunite with top AEW star

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most iconic tag teams in the wrestling business. They competed in various major promotions, including AEW, WWE, ROH, and more. The former WWE Tag Team Champions left All Elite Wrestling last year and are currently part of TNA Wrestling.

This year's WrestleMania took place in Las Vegas, and many independent shows and events, including WrestleCon, also took place in the city. Matt Hardy recently took to X/Twitter to post a picture with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and his brother Jeff Hardy.

The three posed together in a candid photo, flashing signature Hardyz hand signs.

"With the timeless One," Matt Hardy wrote.

The Hardy Boyz recently lost the TNA World Tag Team Championship to the Nemeths at Rebellion pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm is in her fourth reign as AEW Women's World Champion. Her "Timeless" persona has been one of the must-watch parts of All Elite's weekly programming in recent years. She is set to face Lady Frost on Collision tonight.

Toni Storm sets new milestone on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm continued solidifying her status as the one to beat in the Jacksonville-based promotion when she defeated Miyu Yamashida in an eliminator match on this week's Dynamite. Storm delivered her trademark Storm Zero finisher to pick up the pinfall victory.

Storm has set a new record with her recent victory on Dynamite. It marked her 10th consecutive win in eliminator matches, spanning her four title reigns.

After retaining her title against Magan Bayne at Dynasty, Storm now awaits her next challenger, who will be the winner of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Mercedes Mone is currently the favorite to win the tournament. She will face Jamie Hayter in the finals at Double or Nothing on May 25. The winner will face Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas later this year.

