The Hardy Boyz’s 18-month AEW burial continues on Rampage

The Hardy Boyz lost yet another tag team match. The latest defeat was on AEW Rampage tonight against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Kingdom.

The Hardy Boyz came together as a unit once more to take on Taven and Bennett, who had Roderick Strong at ringside. Before the match, Strong continued to push his agenda that MJF was the Devil, and he wanted to convince the Oklahoma crowd that this was the case.

The contest was very well-matched, as we had two teams with tons of chemistry. At points in the match, it seemed as if the Hardys were about to break their losing streak, but The Kingdom had certain tactics.

A slight distraction opened up an opportunity for Matt Taven to roll up Matt Hardy for yet another victory for The Kingdom. However, it caused another disappointing loss for the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

This would continue the Hardys' losing streak of around 18 months, as Matt and Jeff Hardy had not won as a duo since AEW Double or Nothing 2022 when they defeated The Young Bucks.

The Hardys have not been in their best form unfortunately, and they have ended up being buried in the landscape of the AEW tag team division. When they will finally get a win? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on yet another loss for the iconic duo? Let us know in the comments section below.