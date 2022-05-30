The Hardys defeat The Young Bucks in a brutal match at AEW Double or Nothing  

The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) outclassed The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a gruesome dream tag team match at AEW Double or Nothing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rivalry, which stemmed from their ROH days in 2017, reignited on the May 4th episode of Dynamite when The Bucks confronted The Hardys after The Charismatic Enigma's win against Bobby Fish.

Since then, they have been exchanging confrontations and backstage segments. Their last encounter was from last Friday's Rampage when The Hardys saved Gangrel from The Young Bucks' post-match assault.

During the match, the WWE legends tried to hit Poetry in Motion but the Bucks countered with a superkick to Matt Hardy, courtesy of Nick Jackson. Then, the latter tried to hit Whisper in the Wind but Jeff Hardy countered by executing his own.

However, the highlight of the match was when The Charismatic Enigma hit the Swanton Bomb on Matt Jackson in the steel steps. Meanwhile, Matt nailed Nick Jackson with a Twist of Fate in the ring for a near-fall.

After an exchange of roll-ups, The Hardys finally capitalized with Matt Hardy hitting the Side Effect and Twist of Fate on Nick, before Jeff Hardy hit the younger Jackson with a Swanton Bomb for the victory.

With the dream tag team match ending, it will be interesting to see what's next between the pair of brothers. It remains to be seen if there will be another bout between the two storied tag teams in the future.

Edited by Kaushik Das