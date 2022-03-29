×
"The Senior Citizens are running wild!!" - AEW star disses The Hardys after their recent match on Dynamite

The Hardys during their second AEW match together
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 10:46 PM IST
News

The Hardys have reunited and are both officially All Elite. So far, brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy have teamed up on two occasions to take on the elder Hardy's former stablemates. The duo recently joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin in a successful bout against the Andrade Family Office.

The veteran duo appears to be taking a similar route to CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, as they too are beginning with less established opponents in AEW.

Matt's former protege, Isiah Kassidy, recently took to Twitter to diss The Hardys after the latter's victory this past Dynamite. The AFO member pointed out how old the brothers looked alongside Sting.

The Senior Citizens are running wild!!This picture just feels old asf LMFAO 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/matthardybrand…

Both brothers are already in their 40s, with Matt turning 48 this year. While Sting has proven that age can only hold a wrestler back so far, the siblings have employed a far more risky wrestling style over the years.

Matt has already stated publicly that a reunion with his brother would signal the closing chapter of his in-ring career. Regardless of fans' opinions on their age, it's undeniable that the two have changed the way fans see wrestling.

Jim Cornette believes The Hardys' booking was lackluster and is already holding them back

Thank you for going to war with us on #AEWDynamite, @Sting & @DarbyAllin.. Myself & my brother couldn’t have asked for better, more badass partners. You have our complete #RESPECT! 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/pmYG34oTCL

During Episode 423 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager compared the brothers' booking to the Rock 'N Roll Express reunion in the 90s.

"Ricky and Robert had a lot more time left to go then when I reunited them than the Hardy Boyz do now. they were still in their mid-30s when I reunited them. [The Hardys’] are 10 years older than the Rock ‘n Roll Express were when they reunited. You’re on borrowed time here, nostalgia and the name value and the good will that the Hardys have built up? Don’t waste it," - Cornette said. (12:05)

The brothers might still be able to compete at a high level, but since this is their final run, they might be better booked against more prominent names.

Cornette's opinions are often contested, but the former manager seems to consider the fans' experience in this case. The veteran team realistically doesn't have much time left in their in-ring careers. The duo could be better received by being booked as if this was their last run.

Edited by Pratik Singh
हिन्दी