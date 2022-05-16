Photo: The Hardys spotted with WWE Attitude Era legend

Before The Hardys were stars in AEW, they were one of the most popular tag teams during WWE's Attitude Era. With that in mind, it brought a smile to fans worldwide when Matt Hardy posted a picture with fellow Attitude Era legend Steve Blackman.

The man known as The Lethal Weapon was a cult favorite amongst WWE fans, winning the Hardcore Championship six times and asserting himself as one of the toughest men on the WWE roster.

However, no one is ever too tough for a photo with The Hardys, as Matt and Jeff managed a snap with Blackman. The Lethal Weapon looks as tough as ever.

As the charismatic Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays.As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING! Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays.As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING! https://t.co/8dgx1RJQ2i

Both Matt and Jeff faced Blackman in singles and tag team action throughout the Attitude Era, with one of the most famous bumps in Jeff Hardy's early years coming in a match against The Lethal Weapon.

The Hardys are still putting on spectacles in AEW

Matt and Jeff Hardy know how to put their bodies on the line for entertainment, no matter what surroundings they find themselves in. Despite being a pair of risk-takers across four decades, The Hardys are still putting their careers at stake in AEW.

Jeff's match on the May 11 episode of Dynamite against Darby Allin is the most recent example. It was a Quarter-Finals match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and certainly lived up to the hype.

The match was a car crash that fans couldn't take their eyes off. In the end, Jeff secured a crucifix pin on Darby to pick up the victory. Hardy will move on to the Semi-Finals, where he'll face Adam Cole on the May 18 edition of Dynamite for a place in the Finals.

