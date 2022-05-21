The Hardys vs. Young Bucks; Major title match announced for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW announced three new clashes for the upcoming Double or Nothing event during tonight's Rampage.

The night kicked off with a trios clash between House of Black and Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and Preston Vance. After Brody King hit the Gonzo Bomb for the victory, Death Triangle emerged. Penta Oscuro unveiled a tombstone with the House of Black etched into it and a Double or Nothing poker chip placed at the bottom.

As expected, a trios clash between House of Black and Death Triangle was announced by Excalibur for AEW Double or Nothing. The latter was interrupted during his rundown by Jade Cargill.

Enraged by Red Velvet's loss to Kris Statlander, the TBS Women's Champion attacked the latter after the match. However, Anna Jay rushed in to save The Alien. It was later confirmed that The Queenslayer would face Cargill for the TBS Title at the Vegas pay-per-view.

Last but not least, it was finally confirmed that fans would be getting the long-awaited Hardys vs. Young Bucks match at Double or Nothing. Both teams have hinted at this ever since Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on the post-Revolution Dynamite.

The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin were viciously assaulted on AEW Dynamite this week

This week's Dynamite main event featured the first semifinal clash of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament as Jeff Hardy took on Adam Cole.

Cole earned his place in the final as he pinned The Charismatic Enigma. After the match, the entirety of the Undisputed Elite made their way to the ring to viciously attack The Hardys.

Sting and Darby Allin attempted to make the save, only for Darby to fall victim to reDRagon. Sting also received a bunch of superkicks from The Young Bucks before having his ankle snapped inside a steel chair.

With The Hardys and The Bucks facing each other for the first time, it will likely be a must-watch affair. Fans will have to see how both teams intensify their rivalry next week on the go-home episodes before Double or Nothing 2022.

