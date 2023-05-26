The House of Black member seemingly teases WWE veteran's return to AEW 

Following last night's big revelation regarding AEW Collision's debut, House of Black member Brody King has excitedly teased the return of a certain WWE veteran. For the past few weeks, there has been heavy speculation and major revelations on the roster for the upcoming brand-new show.

Last night on Dynamite, the location for the debut episode of AEW Collision was revealed to be the United Center in Chicago, Illinoisand will take place on June 17th. This is known to be the hometown of CM Punk, hence the speculations of the Chicago native making his return on the debut episode of the show have just gotten stronger.

Brody King took to Twitter and simply tweeted two words, which coincidentally was a moniker of CM Punk, hinting at Collision being the possible venue for the return of the Straight Edge Superstar.

Last night on Dynamite, the House of Black successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championship. They defeated the trio of Blake Christian, AR Fox, and Metalik in a match which was entirely dominated by the champions.

House of Black seemingly has new challengers for World Trios Championship

According to a report by PWInsider, The House of Black has just received a new challenge, one that is possibly set for this Sunday at Double or Nothing. After their match against Rush and Preston Vance with Dralistico on the tapings for AEW Rampage this week, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed cut a promo. He said that they have been dominating the trios' division, and now issuing a challenge to the champions.

Although this is simply a spoiler for Rampage this week, anticipation and excitement amongst the fans have been brewing. Fans are just waiting for the last-minute additions to the match card, to be revealed on the episode of AEW Rampage.

