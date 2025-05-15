The Hurt Syndicate finally takes a decision on MJF's future at AEW Beach Break 2025

MJF had been on a mission to join The Hurt Syndicate for weeks. In this week's Dynamite, the dominant faction finally made a decision.

During AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, The Hurt Syndicate was set to give its final verdict to MJF's relentless pursuit of becoming the fourth member of the faction. At first, they took care of business by defeating Top Flight with Bobby Lashley making Dante Martin submit to the Hurt Lock.

Then, MVP resolved tensions between CRU and Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara, who came to lay claims for the AEW World Tag Team Championship by proposing a match between the two teams on Collision. It was time for Maxwell Jacob Friedman to get his answer.

The Salt of the Earth's music hit, but he didn't come out. MVP asked Shelton Benjamin to run to the back and find him. He found him hiding behind President and CEO Tony Khan's production table and finally came out with Benjamin.

Like before, he got two thumbs from Benjamin and MVP. All eyes turned to Bobby Lashley, who had resisted letting Maxwell into the faction. After much deliberation, The All Mighty finally gave the third thumbs up. With that, MJF became the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate, and MVP announced that they would make it official next week with a contract signing.

