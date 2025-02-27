The Hurt Syndicate manipulate outcome of AEW Dynamite match

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 27, 2025 02:35 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are current AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image Credit: AEW
The Hurt Syndicate are current AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image Credit: AEW on X/Twitter]

The Hurt Syndicate played a huge role in the result of a major bout on AEW Dynamite tonight. The powerhouse duo recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championships last month. They are also clearly fan-favorites as the crowd chants 'We Hurt People' from the top of their lungs every time they compete in the ring.

Ad

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended the titles two weeks ago against the returning Gunns. After emerging victorious in a blockbuster bout, they were confronted by the Don Callis Family's Lance Archer and Brian Cage. The Murder Machines made their intentions clear to The Hurt Syndicate. Fans in the arena also gasped loudly as the idea of these two powerful teams colliding would be a delight to watch.

Tonight, they wrestled a number one contenders match against the 'youngest' tag team in AEW, the Outrunners. The crowd was fully behind the Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. The electric match had some close falls and hot tags.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, when the match was heading toward the climax, The Hurt Syndicate's theme music hit, which briefly distracted Lance Archer.

Turbo Floyd was quick to take advantage of the situation and pinned the Murderhawk Monster with a roll-up and The Outrunners became the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see when Turbo and Truth will receive their shot at the titles and how the fans react to the two teams colliding.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी