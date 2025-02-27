The Hurt Syndicate manipulate outcome of AEW Dynamite match

The Hurt Syndicate played a huge role in the result of a major bout on AEW Dynamite tonight. The powerhouse duo recently won the AEW World Tag Team Championships last month. They are also clearly fan-favorites as the crowd chants 'We Hurt People' from the top of their lungs every time they compete in the ring.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defended the titles two weeks ago against the returning Gunns. After emerging victorious in a blockbuster bout, they were confronted by the Don Callis Family's Lance Archer and Brian Cage. The Murder Machines made their intentions clear to The Hurt Syndicate. Fans in the arena also gasped loudly as the idea of these two powerful teams colliding would be a delight to watch.

Tonight, they wrestled a number one contenders match against the 'youngest' tag team in AEW, the Outrunners. The crowd was fully behind the Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. The electric match had some close falls and hot tags.

However, when the match was heading toward the climax, The Hurt Syndicate's theme music hit, which briefly distracted Lance Archer.

Turbo Floyd was quick to take advantage of the situation and pinned the Murderhawk Monster with a roll-up and The Outrunners became the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see when Turbo and Truth will receive their shot at the titles and how the fans react to the two teams colliding.

