The Hurt Syndicate's newest member teased after AEW Dynasty 2025; MVP shakes hands with him

AEW recently presented its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view, and the fallout is picking up as we get closer to Dynamite. The Hurt Syndicate are among the All Elite stars that had a big night, and they seem to be linking up with a star in a move that would be quite the swerve for the AEW storylines.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are now 76 days into their reign as All Elite Wrestling's World Tag Team Champions. MVP led them to a win over Big Bill and Bryan Keith at Dynasty. The Hurt Syndicate's ongoing story with MJF continued as The Salt of The Earth interfered on their behalf, while they seemingly wondered why, and Taz implied MVP was unaware his new friend would be assisting. Later on, the Dynasty main event saw Swerve Strickland come up short against World Champion Jon Moxley, thanks to The Young Bucks' surprise return. Rumors are that this will lead to Swerve and Adam Page vs. The Bucks.

The New Flavor and The Hurt Syndicate are not strangers. Mr. 305 led The All Mighty and The Gold Standard through a feud with Strickland after arriving in Tony Khan's company. Swerve defeated Shelton, but Lashley beat Swerve. After last night's Dynasty shocker, it appears a new alliance is forming between Strickland and The Hurt Syndicate, perhaps with MJF. Seen below, Porter took to Instagram and shared a post-Dynasty video of him and Strickland having a show of respect, and a handshake. He attached Mobb Deep's 'Survival of the Fittest' as the post theme.

"I see you, @swerveconfident . Respect. #aew #dynasty #aewdynasty #thehurtsyndicate," MVP wrote with the video below.

Strickland has not addressed the video as of this writing. His recent feud with The Hurt Syndicate was built around his win over MVP at a DEFY event in June 2018, their only singles bout.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament updates following AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty saw Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné, and Kyle Fletcher advance in The Owen Cup for 2025. Ospreay defeated Kevin Knight, Fletcher beat Mark Briscoe, and the TBS Champion defeated Julia Hart.

The second round of The Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will see Ospreay vs. the winner of Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, plus Fletcher vs. the winner of Adam Page vs. the Wild Card entrant. Mercedes will face the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron in the second round of The Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The finals of The Owen Cup 2025 will take place at Double Or Nothing on May 25. The winners will then receive their World Title shots at All In on July 12.

