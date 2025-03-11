The Hurt Syndicate's title reign could be in serious jeopardy after AEW stars' big tease

The Hurt Syndicate retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view. However, the group's reign could soon come to an end at the hands of a dynamic duo.

Ad

The stars in question are CRU's Action Andretti and Lio Rush. The duo was in the crowd for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin's title match against the Outrunners in Los Angeles. Lashley and Benjamin retained the gold after a hard-fought battle against Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.

In a backstage segment, correspondent Lexy Nair caught up with Andretti and Lio Rush to ask the duo about their presence in the crowd during the World Tag Team Title match. Andretti berated Nair for her question and teased that he and Rush were eyeing the championship.

Ad

Trending

"What the hell do you think we were doing out there?" Andretti said.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

This led to Lio Rush giving a much cooler response before the duo walked away. However, their words and presence in the crowd for The Hurt Syndicate's match suggest that the tandem has set its sights on the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Hence, Lashley and Benjamin's reign could be in jeopardy.

MVP hinted that all members of his AEW faction are inching towards retirement

MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin quickly made an impact in AEW upon their arrival last year. All three stars have been part of the pro wrestling business for a long time.

Ad

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, MVP revealed that he and his stablemates were at the "tail end" of their respective in-ring careers.

"We wanted to come over, we wanted to have fun, work with some new talent. We know the clock is ticking, we're at the tail end of our careers, and we wanted to make some guys on the way out. So, we are just beginning, we have plans."

Ad

The stable currently holds the World Tag Team Title, but MVP revealed that Lashley and Benjamin plan to go after singles championships in All Elite Wrestling before hanging up their boots.

"We're going to run these tag titles for a while and then when we're done with that, we're going to get some singles championships for Shelton and Bobby, and then when we're done with that, we're gonna make some new stars, and we're going to move on into the sunset."

Ad

With prominent talents like Action Andretti and Lio Rush eyeing the gold, it remains to be seen if The Hurt Syndicate's members manage to remain champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback