"The inmates running the asylum" - Wrestling veteran gets honest about WWE legend leaving AEW to return under Triple H's regime (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has weighed in with a potential reason why William Regal decided to leave AEW and re-join Triple H in WWE.

The Englishman was surprisingly released by WWE in January 2022 after more than 20 years with the company, with the former Intercontinental Champion debuting in AEW two months later at the Revolution pay-per-view.

However, due to wanting to spend more time with his son, who is currently signed to WWE, Regal requested his release from AEW, which was granted. Triple H will reportedly also be giving Regal a vice-president role backstage in WWE upon his return.

Phil Ouimette @Philouimette_



“I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die.”



Hope he does well wherever and whenever we see him next.



Dynamite So with that @RealKingRegal is officially DONE with #AEW . They let him explain his exit in the best possible way they can in that “farewell speech.”“I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die.”Hope he does well wherever and whenever we see him next. #AEW Dynamite So with that @RealKingRegal is officially DONE with #AEW. They let him explain his exit in the best possible way they can in that “farewell speech.”“I’m Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die.”Hope he does well wherever and whenever we see him next.#AEWDynamite

But could there be more as to why William Regal is joining up with Triple H again? Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated that perhaps Regal encountered an environment in AEW that he wasn't expecting.

"What I think [William] Regal saw there was the inmates running the asylum, and he knew that it’s not long—I’m not saying it’s not long for existence, I’ve seen a lot of companies run a long time with all kinds of backstage problems, but he wasn’t used to it, he didn’t like it so he was looking for a way out," said Mantell. [From 5:38 to 6:01]

The veteran also speculated that money could have played a factor as to why William Regal not only joined AEW but also left the company, as well as potentially feeling as if it was running more like an independent show rather than a major company.

"He got to AEW, he saw that it ran more, I think in his estimation, like just an independent show, like the talent got to do what they wanted to do and all their spots," Mantell added. [From 4:22 to 4:37]

You can watch the full clip from SmackTalk right here:

Triple H could play a part in other AEW stars leaving the company in the future

Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE, dozens of released superstars have returned to the company. We have seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross, among the most high-profile stars, return to the company.

But could The Game being in charge influence AEW stars to make the jump back to where they came from? Stars like Andrade El Idolo have already started campaigns to get him out of his AEW contract, while FTR have expressed interest in joining WWE when their contracts expire in 2023.

jerseyjoegotch @jerseyjoegotch contract ever for any tag team in wrestling history. #AEW #ROH I bet Triple H’s offer to FTR will be the largestcontract ever for any tag team in wrestling history. #WWE #ROH FinalBattle I bet Triple H’s offer to FTR will be the largest 💵💵💵💰💰💰💰 contract ever for any tag team in wrestling history. #WWE #AEW #ROH #ROHFinalBattle https://t.co/bgBZgye0jE

Many of AEW's top stars achieved a lot of success under Triple H in NXT during the brand's black-and-gold era, but given the talent level of those mentioned, expect Tony Khan to do everything in his power to keep hold of his best and brightest.

Which AEW stars do you think will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

