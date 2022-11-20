"The loss hurts" - Kenny Omega breaks silence after returning at AEW Full Gear following suspension

Kenny Omega took to Twitter to break his silence after The Elite's loss at AEW Full Gear.

This was also the first time since All Out that Omega and The Young Bucks were in action for the Jacksonville-based promotion. They eventually lost to Death Triangle, who retained the AEW World Championship after an incredible match.

Taking to Twitter, Omega admitted that the loss was a bitter pill to swallow but claimed that it was great to be back inside the squared circle and in AEW in general.

"The loss hurts but it’s great to be back. Years of watching #supernatural before #aewdynamite and memories of listening to music with my dad (and the singalong with the fans) made this one of my favorite entrances. Thank you @KansasBand #AEWFullGear," wrote Kenny Omega.

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

However, The Elite's rivalry with Death Triangle is far from over. During the Full Gear broadcast, it was announced that the two groups will collide in a Best of Seven series heading into 2023.

Omega and The Bucks are former AEW World Trios Champions but were forced to vacate the titles following their controversy with CM Punk.

Will The Elite eventually become two-time AEW World Trios Champions? Sound off in the comment section

