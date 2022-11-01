Create

"The man would destroy Tony (Khan)" - Wrestling world wants to see WWE legend roast AEW President and top stars

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 01, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Tony Khan
AEW President Tony Khan recently celebrated the 3-year anniversary of his promotion

Following the latest edition of WWE RAW, the wrestling world wants Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield to roast members of the AEW roster, such as Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and more.

JBL made his return to WWE a few weeks ago as manager of Baron Corbin. The self-proclaimed Wrestling God is playing a heel and has been trashing the crowd and any superstar that interferes with their segment.

The Hall of Famer roasted R-Truth on the latest episode of RAW. After the segment came to an end, the wrestling world wanted to see JBL grab the microphone and roast AEW wrestlers.

Fans mentioned that they wanted Tony Khan and Kenny Omega to have a war of words with JBL.

Check out the tweets below:

I would pay good money to see JBL roast kenny & tony #WWERaw
@WWEGareth I’d pay to see JBL have a few and roast everyone in general. Give the man an open mic and I’m tuning in 😂
@WWEGareth I wouldn't mind him to roast the Elite, and the empty-headed Adam Page too
@WWEGareth JBL probably will praise Omaga but yeah, I wanna see you Tony react when JBL called him to go back where his family is originated from and calling Tony a block head coke up doofus monkey faced kid

Fans believed that AEW President Tony Khan would get really upset if he is roasted.

"The man would destroy Tony, he'd p*** himself before crying," a fan tweeted.

Check out the whole tweet here.

@WWEGareth Tony would curl up in a ball and snort cocaine.

Some wanted to see him take a shot at The Elite, Hangman Adam Page, and CM Punk. They also mentioned that the wrestlers would not be able to tolerate it.

@WWEGareth I wanna see him roast Punk first and foremost.
@WWEGareth Sign me up
@WWEGareth They would cry.
@WWEGareth He would make them soil themselves. 😂😂😂
@WWEGareth They would literally throw objects at him, because their small brains cannot fathom a real looking wrestler and promo set.

Tony Khan has announced several title matches for the upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW currently has a lot of titles and as a result fans are treated to several title matches on a weekly basis.

In this upcoming episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan has made a total of three title matches official. The first title match will be the Ring of Honor World Championship. Chris Jericho mentioned that he will defend his title against a former Ring of Honor Champion, which is yet to be disclosed.

All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will also defend his title in a triple-threat match against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus.

Lastly, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will battle The Machine Brian Cage for the title.

After weeks of altercations between @ringofhonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and #theEmbassy's @briancagegmsi these two will fight for the title LIVE on Wednesday!ROH World TV Championship MatchSamoa Joe vs Brian CageWEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork https://t.co/A4kXPf8cgY

Additionally, Billy Gunn will celebrate his birthday, and Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Who do you think will be Chris Jericho's opponent? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

