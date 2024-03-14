"The man doesn’t miss a beat" - Renee Paquette is happy to see a former WWE star back in AEW

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion who had been out of action for a long time finally made his in-ring return on AEW Dynamite 'Big Business' this week, and Renee Paquette is over the moon.

The former WWE Superstar in question is PAC (fka Neville). The former Cruiserweight Champion has been signed with AEW since the company's inception back in 2019. He gained prominence during his time in the Stamford-based promotion; however, the two sides parted ways in 2017.

The English star was out of action due to injury for the past several months. Nevertheless, PAC finally made his return on AEW TV last week on Collision. Following his return, he was scheduled for a trios match this week on Dynamite 'Big Business,' where he teamed up with Penta Zero El Miedo and Eddie Kingston to take on Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks.

PAC turned out to be the highlight of the entire match but ended up on the losing side, unfortunately. Nonetheless, fans definitely missed seeing him in action and expressed their excitement upon his return. Furthermore, the All Elite backstage presenter, Renee Paquette, also wrote the following on her "X" social media platform following PAC's return:

"Yesssss PAC!!!!! So happy to see him back in the ring. The man doesn’t miss a beat."

How did the former WWE Superstar make his return to AEW TV?

The former WWE Superstar PAC (fka Neville) surprised everyone with his return on AEW Collision last week. He came out to aid Eddie Kingston while he was being attacked by Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks. PAC also dropped Okada with a German Suplex to make a statement upon his return.

While the former Cruiserweight Champion ended up on the losing side this week on Dynamite in the trio's bout, he got a loud reaction from the fans. Let's see what Tony Khan has planned for PAC in the coming months.

