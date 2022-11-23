"The only man HHH won't sign" - Wrestling fans are convinced Triple H wouldn't bring back 6-time WWE World Champion

Triple H has not shied away from recalling released stars to WWE. However, fans feel that despite his recent signing spree, the new head of creative will steer clear of CM Punk.

The Second City Saint was last seen in WWE back in 2014. He walked out of the company in January of that year for a number of reasons. The most prominent reason for his departure came due to the booking decisions involving him and the misdiagnosis of his staph infection. He joined AEW in 2021 at All Out in arguably the greatest wrestling return of all time.

He featured on AEW shows on a weekly basis, earlier this year he won the world title after defeating Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing. He suffered an unfortunate foot injury which forced him to take time off before returning to face Jon Moxley at All Out to become a 2-time AEW World Champion.

That was the last we saw of him in All Elite Wrestling as the infamous media scrum took place directly afterward. Tony Khan suspended the star, The Elite and Ace Steel for their roles in the incident. Once reports emerged that Tony Khan was looking to buy out Punk’s contract, rumors swirled about a possible WWE return.

However, fans feel it will be too much trouble and Triple H would not be willing to sign him. Some fans even claimed that bringing him back could put RAW out of business.

C.J./Jonezy Lee @CJ02443296 @Bub3m16 You Do realize that Phil and Triple H have never gotten along right ? @Bub3m16 You Do realize that Phil and Triple H have never gotten along right ?

MochoLoco @mendoza01m66 @Bub3m16 You mean destroy it lol they don’t need CM Punk @Bub3m16 You mean destroy it lol they don’t need CM Punk

SirGreatOne23 @SirGreatOne23 @Bub3m16 Only if everything can go well behind the scenes @Bub3m16 Only if everything can go well behind the scenes

Triple H and CM Punk feuded in WWE

CM Punk’s iconic rivalry with John Cena saw the former defeat the latter at SummerSlam 2011 to become the undisputed WWE Champion. However, he was attacked by Kevin Nash after his win, allowing Alberto Del Rio to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new champion.

The Voice of the Voiceless accused the King of Kings for conspiring against him by bringing in Kevin Nash. While the latter was set to face the former ROH World Champion at Night of Champions, CM Punk’s constant verbal attacks on the Game and his wife Stephanie McMahon led to Triple H inserting himself in place of Kevin Nash. In a No Disqualification match at Night of Champions, the DX member emerged victorious.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes