The Masked "Devil" shockingly appears during AEW Collision

Shockingly, the Masked "Devil" has just appeared for the first time in AEW after almost a month to possibly send a message to Bullet Club Gold.

Austin and Colten Gunn were in action tonight against The Outrunners. They were accompanied by Jay White, who was still in possession of MJF's title belt.

This was a squash match, to say the least, and easily resulted in a quick victory for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. After the match, the trio celebrated their victory in the ring.

The lights dimmed, and on the Titantron, the man wearing MJF's Devil Mask was seen. This was the first time he made an appearance since the assault on Jay White almost a month ago to end an episode of Collision.

Expand Tweet

After the lights were on, it seemed as if The Switchblade was in shock, as he and his comrades immediately scanned the area for a possible attack, but no other action was taken. The identity of the man in the mask is still a big question.

As of now, all signs point to MJF as the man in the mask, as he has heat with the entire faction, and especially with Jay White. But in the end, this could be someone acting on behalf of the AEW World Champion.

Who do you think is under the mask? Let us know in the comments section below.