The New Day hint at first-time-ever blockbuster dream match outside WWE

The New Day have made it clear they want the best of challengers both within and outside WWE. Speaking on the group's behalf, Kofi Kingston made it clear that they have wanted a match against The Young Bucks for some time.

The Bucks and The New Day share the fact that they are considered two of the best tag teams in the world, both today and of all time. Between the teams are a litany of tag title reigns, with the trio of Kofi, Xavier Woods, and Big E having captured reigns with the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT tag titles.

The Young Bucks are two-time AEW tag champs, as well as reigns in NJPW, Ring of Honor, and PWG. Still, they are yet to face off to determine their place in the pecking order of the greatest tag teams.

That's not for the lack of desire, however, as Kofi Kingston told Scott Fishman in a recent interview that they have wanted the bout for some time.

"There are a lot of people. We’ve been wanting to have a match with the Young Bucks for a long time. It’s a special time," Kofi Kingston said. (H/T Fightful)

Kofi Kingston named Undisputed WWE tag champs The Usos as his top opponents

Kofi later discussed his top five opponents, and while in singles competition, he has faced the likes of Randy Orton, Edge, and Brock Lesnar. He revealed that The Usos take the top spot.

"We’ll keep Usos as one. I’ll say the Usos for sure. If you’ve seen our tag matches, then I don’t need to explain it," Kofi Said.

The Usos and The New Day have been perennial rivals as the two foremost teams currently in WWE. The teams have shared a number of bouts for almost a decade now, whether it be while The New Day were heels or The Usos. Last year, they clashed as part of King Woods and Kofi's feud with The Bloodline.

