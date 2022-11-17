Jim Cornette believes that WWE would make a genuine attempt to sign AEW star Kenny Omega, but not without certain revisions from the last time the company offered him a deal.

Omega remains one of the few main event attractions in wrestling that has yet to make a mark in WWE. He has amassed five world title reigns throughout his exciting career as a former IWGP Heavyweight, AEW World, IMPACT World, PWG World, and AAA Mega Champion.

Although Jim Cornette is one of the AEW star's biggest critics, he admitted during a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience that he thinks WWE would go in for Omega again like they did originally in 2018.

"The offer might be a little lower than what is was before now that they've seen what AEW looks like. I think they would sign Twinkletoes, I really do. I think they would quickly have nervous breakdowns trying to teach him anything or get him to do what they want them to do... He would end up probably having a nervous mental breakdown because the rest of the locker room would crucify and chastise him until he went out of his mind because he's a weirdo and wouldn't get over there," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette continued to slate Omega's chances with WWE's locker room, claiming that he would not get the special treatment he needs to succeed.

"He's like one of those kids in the advanced classes that get special treatment from the teacher. He wouldn't be getting that in the WWE because he wouldn't deserve it and nobody gets it. And the other guys would f*** with him and he wouldn't be able to take care of himself and put up with or whatever and he would be out of his mind." (2:55:30 - 2:56:50)

Check out a clip of Cornette's comments below:

Kenny Omega has not been seen since AEW All Out

Omega has been absent since All Out, which is a particular shame given the fact that he had returned from injury only a few weeks prior to the Chicago event.

He previously took time off following AEW Full Gear 2021 to address several nagging injuries and rehabilitate. When he did make his return, he did so as the mystery partner for the Young Bucks in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Tag champs.

Omega and the Bucks captured the titles at All Out, but after being involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk, they found themselves suspended and their titles stripped from them a few days later.

What would you make of Kenny Omega joining WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

