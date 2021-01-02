"The most prominent family man I think I may have ever met in wrestling" - Jim Ross shares his memories of Brodie Lee

AEW commentator and pro wrestling legend Jim Ross recently shared his memories of the late Brodie Lee. Brodie Lee passed away last week and the news came as a massive shock to everyone in the pro wrestling community.

Jim Ross is one of the greatest pro wrestling commentators of all time. Ross has done commentary for WCW and WWE and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Ross shared some of his memories of Brodie Lee on a recent episode of his podcast, Grillin JR. Ross said that the biggest thing he took from his interactions with Brodie Lee was how thankful he was to get a chance to develop his character in his own way in AEW. Ross also said that he loved how Brodie Lee was never upset about the past and preferred to look forward towards the future. Ross also discussed Brodie Lee's love for his family:

My biggest memory, my biggest takeaway from my relationship with Brodie was that he was so thankful to finally get this opportunity in AEW to mold his own character and his own mindset. That’s one of the great things about our company. Tony Khan listens to everybody’s ideas, and if you’re a talent and you have an idea of how to get yourself over and how to best be presented from a TV persona aspect, then you go for it. I think [Brodie] was just so relieved that finally he was getting a chance to explore his own creativity. For a lack of a better term, he could steer his own ship. That’s what I found to be extremely positive about him. He wasn’t bitter about the past, he was more focused on looking forward to the future.

I don’t think we ever had a conversation that he didn’t talk about his family in glowing terms. The most prominent family man I think I may have ever met in wrestling. He had so many good traits. H/T: 411Mania

AEW paid tribute to Brodie Lee on Dynamite last Wednesday

AEW paid tribute to Brodie Lee this week on Dynamite in an emotional two-hour show. The show kicked off with a 10-bell salute and every match on the show had a member of The Dark Order. The finish of the show saw an emotional segment with Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber, Brodie Lee Jr., 10, Tony Khan, and Cody Rhodes in the ring.

After Brodie Lee Jr. kept his father's boots in the center of the ring, Tony Khan announced that the TNT Championship belt was being given to him. AEW later confirmed that a new version of the TNT Championship belt is in the works.