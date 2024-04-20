"The real best in the world" - Fans react to controversial star possibly returning to AEW soon

Fans have given their thoughts on the possibility of a controversial star returning to AEW soon.

Jack Perry was on the run of his life when he was suspended indefinitely from All Elite Wrestling after getting into a backstage interaction with CM Punk at All In 2023. Since then, Perry hasn't been seen on television and instead has been competing in NJPW where he has been vocal of his treatment in All Elite Wrestling. He has also taken shots at CM Punk.

However, it is now reported that NJPW Wind City Riot was Jack Perry's last match with the Japanese promotion and he is set to make his return to Tony Khan's promotion.

Since this news broke out, fans have taken to social media to give their take on this whole situation involving Jack Perry. Many fans believe that Perry will return to help The Young Bucks win against FTR while a few fans were disappointed to hear of his return. Check out some of the reactions below:

AEW star Jack Perry has said he doesn't need AEW anymore

Although it's been months since Perry was suspended from his contract, he still hasn't gotten over his suspension. When Perry showed up in NJPW for the first time, he made a loud statement by tearing up his All Elite Wrestling contract. It was also reported that all is not well between Tony Khan and Jack Perry.

During a recent interview with Perry, he stated that he no longer needs AEW:

“Ripping that contract was a declaration, ‘I’m not playing by your rules anymore.’ If [AEW] are too afraid to have me anymore, if the specter of Jack Perry is too much, they don’t want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that [he] brings, then that’s fine. I don’t need them. I will go by myself across the world, all by myself, without any of my friends, without any of the things I’m used to, anything that’s been my life for the last five years, and I’ll do it on my own, make my own way." [H/T: Drainmaker on Twitter/X]

Despite this statement, Jack Perry is set to head back to All Elite Wrestling. However, it remains to be seen if he will be used on television immediately upon return considering Tony Khan is upset with him.

