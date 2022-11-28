"The rest have kind of flopped" - Wrestling fans claim that 32-year-old former WWE Superstar was Tony Khan's best signing in AEW in 2022

Several wrestling fans on Twitter have claimed that AEW star Swerve Strickland was Tony Khan's best signing for the company in 2022.

Twitter user @TheSageDoctor initiated the conversation by questioning who the best signing between Strickland, Claudio Castagnoli, Toni Storm, and Athena was for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In reaction, most of the fans suggested Strickland, while a few mentioned the names of the other superstars on the list. Some viewers also claimed that Strickland's heel run will be amazing in 2023.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084 @TheSageDoctor Swerve, when given his tv time he elevates himself on another level. His heel run is gonna be special for 2023 @TheSageDoctor Swerve, when given his tv time he elevates himself on another level. His heel run is gonna be special for 2023 https://t.co/buTZcX5FYx

Angsty Apple Dummy 🌸 @LightMatane



Swerve’s been a major player in the tag division while also proving he will be a massive singles star and has gotten a ton of legit black celebs on AEW TV



Toni has basically carried the womens division for most of the year and had a short but great title reign. @TheSageDoctor Swerve & Toni.Swerve’s been a major player in the tag division while also proving he will be a massive singles star and has gotten a ton of legit black celebs on AEW TVToni has basically carried the womens division for most of the year and had a short but great title reign. @TheSageDoctor Swerve & Toni. Swerve’s been a major player in the tag division while also proving he will be a massive singles star and has gotten a ton of legit black celebs on AEW TVToni has basically carried the womens division for most of the year and had a short but great title reign.

KG🇺🇲🐺 @APVKarlG_3 @TheSageDoctor This is tough, because I have always liked Claudio, but swerve is gonna have to be my answer. @ALeavelle I'm sure you've seen this... @TheSageDoctor This is tough, because I have always liked Claudio, but swerve is gonna have to be my answer. @ALeavelle I'm sure you've seen this...

Andrew Wilson @DEADLYANT89 @TheSageDoctor Swerve is the only one who has made any difference @TheSageDoctor Swerve is the only one who has made any difference

Swerve Strickland has enjoyed an incredible 2022 in AEW

After departing WWE, Swerve Strickland was announced as AEW's newest signing at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view. His in-ring debut for the promotion was on an episode of Rampage against Tony Nese.

This eventually led to the formation of Swerve's tag team with Keith Lee, as the two men feuded with Team Taz. The duo, known as Swerve In Our Glory, won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1. They beat The Young Bucks and Team Taz in a three-way match to secure the title.

Swerve In Our Glory successfully defended the title against the likes of The Lucha Brothers, The Gunn Club, and The Acclaimed at the All Out pay-per-view. However, at Dynamite: Grand Slam, the duo lost their belts to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a rematch.

In recent weeks, the former NXT North American Champion has been working as a heel. He also abducted Billy Gunn during a segment that was praised by many on social media.

At Full Gear, though, Lee walked out on his tag team partner after being slapped. The future of Swerve In Our Glory is still unclear, and it remains to be seen if they will start working as heels going forward.

Would you like to see Swerve In Our Glory go their separate ways or continue as a heel tag team? Sound off in the comment section

