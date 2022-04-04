"Keep kicking a**" - The Rock responds to AEW star who wants to be like him

Not many people had The Rock interacting with AEW star John Silver as part of their WrestleMania bingo card, but that's exactly what happened today on Twitter.

Silver is one of the most popular members of the AEW stable The Dark Order. He's known for his explosiveness and crisp offense in the ring despite his short stature, and for his comedic bits on Being the Elite.

The Dark Order original took to Twitter today to post a picture of himself with an energy drink and a single raised eyebrow - an expression made famous by the Brahma Bull:

"Trying to be like @TheRock" - Silver wrote.

The Great One responded by not just praising his eyebrow arch but also encouraging Silver to "keep kicking a**" inside the ring:

"That’s a helluva arch you got! Enjoy your @ZOAenergy! Grab some ZOA+ for your pre workout and keep kicking a** in that squared circle brother" - The Rock tweeted.

The Rock joked about doing the job for Cody Rhodes in AEW

The Rock has never been shy about interacting with fans. In many ways, he still carries the title of "The People's Champion", even outside the ring. One such interaction saw him jokingly respond to a fan by stating that he would happily job himself to Cody Rhodes.

The interaction took place on Twitter, where a fan tagged Rhodes and The Rock to explain that her son was a huge AEW fan and was playing out a match between the two using their action figures.

The Great One seemed to think he would be the one taking the loss to The American Nightmare, but said he was happy to do it:

"Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lol. Happy to do it though," wrote The Rock in response.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @AndrewGrevas @AEW

Happy to do it though 🏾 @CodyRhodes Looks like I’m doing another job in the middle of the ring 1,2,3 lolHappy to do it though

Fans have been clamoring for The Rock's return for years. His last match came at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan in a six-second squash and he hasn’t wrestled since. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes debuted at WrestleMania 38 Night One, returning to his former promotion after six years away.

Would you like to see The Rock return to wrestling? Who would he face in your dream scenario? Sound off in the comments below!

