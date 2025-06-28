The Rock spotted with Cody Rhodes' former AEW rival

WWE star Cody Rhodes was once an AEW star. He was signed to the Jacksonville-based company from 2019 until his departure in 2022. Although his run lasted for only three years, he was quite popular with fans. He held the AEW TNT Championship thrice and was the de facto leader of the Nightmare Family faction.

Ad

Cody Rhodes had numerous matches and feuds in All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, on Dynamite #74, he teamed up with Red Velvet to lock horns with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill in a mixed match. Shaq and Cargill won this match with conviction in just 12 minutes. Furthermore, the latter went on to sign with WWE and is currently one of their biggest assets. Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal was recently spotted with eight-time WWE Champion The Rock.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In its caption, the Brahma Bull compared himself to comedian Kevin Hart because of the former professional basketball player's massive stature.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

"Got me out here lookin’ like Kevin Hart 😂 Love U big brother 👊🏾" wrote The Rock.

WCW legend Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes' segment on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week. The show kicked off with a promo battle between Randy Orton and the American Nightmare. Interestingly, Vince Russo was not a fan of this segment.

Ad

On a recent episode of BroDown, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said that this feud has been quite repetitive.

"We had a promo between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. We had the same exact promo four weeks ago. The same, exact word-for-word promo. Thenewe had the deal where Fatu hit the ring to back up Jimmy Uso. They did the same exact thing last week." said Russo.

Ad

Rhodes and Orton will battle in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament final at Night of Champions. The winner will receive a world title match at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!