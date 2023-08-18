"The most successful wrestler in AEW" - Tony Khan's unexpectedly bold claim about former WWE star

Tony Khan took steps to bring the house in order following the recent backstage controversy surrounding AEW. Khan appears to be firmly looking towards the future - and the immediate future is the AEW Pay Per View set to take place in Wembley Stadium, All In. In a recent interaction, Khan was asked who, according to him, is the most successful AEW wrestler and Khan had a surprising answer - the legendary Sting.

In an interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan said Sting had some of 'the most exciting and memorable matches' in the organization.

“He’s had some of the most exciting and memorable matches in AEW in the last several years and Sting has accumulated an undefeated record where Sting is, in many ways, the most successful wrestler in AEW.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

At 64, Sting will feature in a marquee matchup at the upcoming Pay Per View AEW: All In, where he and Darby Allin will thrash it out with Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a coffin match. Typically, such a match is a feud-ender as it is symbolised by forcing one's opponent into a casket.

This revelation from the AEW founder may surprise wrestling fans. Tony Khan picked Sting from an already stacked AEW roster that includes the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, and several others including Sting's partner Darby Allin.

Sting has had a storied career in the world of wrestling and has been a top star in WCW, TNA and during his short run in WWE. He is one of the very few modern stars who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame despite wrestling in other promotions for a vast majority of his career. Further, Sting isn't the only former WCW megastar that Khan has reached out to.

Tony Khan confirms he's spoken to Goldberg about wrestling

Tony Khan has some of the best wrestling talents working for him and is still looking to enhance the AEW roster. He has confirmed that he spoke to Bill Goldberg, who has had legendary runs in WCW and WWE, including a squash match where he came out on top against the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Tony spoke about his conversation with Bill during the Double or Nothing Media scrum, and said 'it was a good chat.'

"So I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. But yeah It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy." (2:12:52 onwards)

With Sting's success in AEW, Tony Khan may try to bring some more legendary wrestlers into AEW.

