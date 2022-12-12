"The only team that can dethrone the Usos" - Wrestling world convinced Triple H will book popular AEW tag team for blockbuster WrestleMania match

Fans have speculated that Triple H is going to book former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR against The Usos at WrestleMania.

The Usos are currently the Undisputed WWE tag champs in a record-setting reign. They have defeated the likes of The New Day and RK-Bro throughout their reign, cementing themselves against the very best WWE has to offer. Their historic reign has brought into question the circumstances which will see them dethroned, specifically who will take the titles away from them.

This weekend saw a bloody trilogy fight between FTR and the Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Championships at Final Battle. New champions were crowned as the Briscoes shocked the Top Guys, taking away one of their three tag titles. The result combined with their contract expiration in April has led some to believe that they are shaping up to return to WWE.

The conversation was sparked among fans on social media when the user below made the claim that FTR to WWE was "effectively a done deal." They further suggested that FTR vs. The Usos had been planned.

WrestleStanzzz @WrestleStan22



FTR's loss at #WWE Source: "The belief is that while they can't enter full talks, FTR to WWE is effectively a done deal. They're dropping the titles gradually leading into April"FTR's loss at #ROHFinalBattle is the first step in the direction of an Usos match penciled for April or May #WWE Source: "The belief is that while they can't enter full talks, FTR to WWE is effectively a done deal. They're dropping the titles gradually leading into April" FTR's loss at #ROHFinalBattle is the first step in the direction of an Usos match penciled for April or May

Users were in agreement, with the one shown below opining that they were the only team to end The Usos' title reign.

Here'sJohnny @sjohnny_here @WrestleStan22 @NewsXero FTR seems like the only team that can dethrone the Usos rn @WrestleStan22 @NewsXero FTR seems like the only team that can dethrone the Usos rn

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @WrestleStan22 Nobody should need a source to figure this one out. The Young Bucks and FTR don't get along. As long as the Elite are EVPs, FTR will always be under-utilized. FTR lost out on a lot of money by being taken out of the game roster as well. Dax confirmed it. @WrestleStan22 Nobody should need a source to figure this one out. The Young Bucks and FTR don't get along. As long as the Elite are EVPs, FTR will always be under-utilized. FTR lost out on a lot of money by being taken out of the game roster as well. Dax confirmed it.

clinton foster @clintwilfoster @WrestleStan22 @MorganG39739682 It would make sense sense Triple H took over he likes tag team wrestling @WrestleStan22 @MorganG39739682 It would make sense sense Triple H took over he likes tag team wrestling

Dave C @daveac91 @WrestleStan22 Um, didn't Dax go on record in a recent interview saying the two of them were going to take a break from performing for major TV promotions? @WrestleStan22 Um, didn't Dax go on record in a recent interview saying the two of them were going to take a break from performing for major TV promotions?

HTX Phantom🥋🐘 @HTXPhantom12 @WrestleStan22 @NewsXero This was my first thought when I heard they dropped those belts last night. They'll drop the rest and go back to WWE. And good for them because they are the greatest tag team. I hope they dethrone the Usos. @WrestleStan22 @NewsXero This was my first thought when I heard they dropped those belts last night. They'll drop the rest and go back to WWE. And good for them because they are the greatest tag team. I hope they dethrone the Usos.

Hohenheim @andradetapped @WrestleStan22 Stop with these lies you are stating. Everyone knows the 1st step was them losing against the Acclaimed on Wednesday night. @WrestleStan22 Stop with these lies you are stating. Everyone knows the 1st step was them losing against the Acclaimed on Wednesday night.

Anthony Castellano @AnthonyAcastell @WrestleStan22 I would love to have them come back at the raw after mania @WrestleStan22 I would love to have them come back at the raw after mania

There was a general sense of agreement that FTR's WWE return was likely. They remain the AAA and IWGP Heavyweight tag champs and there are still a few months before their AEW deal is up.

FTR failed in their bid to win the AEW Tag Team Championships for a second time

FTR had a monumental run in 2022. They entered the year with the AAA tag titles around their waist but have since won the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH Tag Team Championships, the latter of which they just lost. For months this year, the pair also sat atop the AEW tag rankings.

They finally got their title shot against The Acclaimed during last week's Dynamite. The two teams put on a classic, and at times it looked as though FTR would add a fourth belt to their collection. But the Acclaimed retained and FTR were forced to look forward to their bout against the Briscoes.

It's unknown what their next steps in AEW will be, but the pair do have an imminent IWGP title defense at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

Do you think FTR will sign with WWE? Join the discussion in the comments below.

