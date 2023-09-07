"The tears rolled" – Gunther vs Chad Gable on RAW made AEW veteran emotional

A WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW backstage coach recently spoke about how the Gunther vs. Chad Gable match for the Intercontinental Championship affected him emotionally. The person is none other than Mark Henry.

On the September 4 episode of RAW, wrestling fans were witness to an instant classic. The bout for the Intercontinental Championship was the main event of the show, where current champion Gunther defended his title against Chad Gable. In the end, The Imperium leader managed to retain his title in convincing fashion.

Furthermore, he made history by becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in WWE history with the win. Nevertheless, it was the moment after the match, when Chad Gable's daughter was seen crying, that was enough to make the entire wrestling world emotional.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who is currently signed with AEW as a backstage coach, disclosed how the moment made even the "World's Strongest Man" cry. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry said:

"Gunther and Gable did something that a lot of matches haven't done over the years, and that was make me tear up. It wasn't really the match. It was the fact that it was so exciting and so much fun to watch, and when Gable lost and his daughter started crying, I started crying too because I realized that pro wrestling, when done right, can emotionally affect you."

He added:

"I think more of that needs to be done in pro wrestling so the world can realize that it's based off feelings and emotions. As much as it's big, tough guys, and incredibly skilled and resilient women, we are still people and have feelings. The whole point is to make you feel, and last night, brother, the tears rolled." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Gunther may lose Intercontinental Championship soon

The Ring General has been the Intercontinental Champion for more than a year now, and has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest reigning champion of all time. However, Triple H and WWE might be considering taking the belt off him as he is rumored to have a world title match at WrestleMania 40.

In order to be in the world title picture, The Imperium leader will have to eventually drop the mid-card championship he has been holding with prestige. Only time will tell who will be the one to take the title away from him.

