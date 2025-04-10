The truth comes out: The Young Bucks FINALLY explain Dynasty attack on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks made their shocking return at AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view this past Sunday. They laid out a top star and finally revealed their motives upon returning to television.

During the April 9 edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks came down to the ring after Jon Moxley defeated Katsuyori Shibata in the night's opening match. As Matthew and Nicholas Jackson entered the ring, Moxley chose to excuse himself and left the squared circle.

The EVPs decided to let the truth come out and explained their actions at Dynasty when they attacked Swerve Strickland and assisted Jon Moxley in retaining the AEW World Championship. The Bucks revealed that they did it for their close ally, Hangman Adam Page, who has been feuding with Strickland for months.

The Young Bucks then turned their attention back to Jon Moxley and his faction, The Death Riders. They made an elevator pitch to the Purveyor of Violence to have his stable and The Elite join forces to become one of the most dominant units in AEW.

This garnered a huge reaction from the fans in attendance in Baltimore. The Bucks invited Moxley back to the ring to contemplate the offer, but a former friend-turned-foe showed up instead. However, with the chance to make a top-notch and cohesive unit, it will be interesting to see how Jon Moxley responds.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More