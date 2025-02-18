The Undertaker had heat with Vince McMahon after changing the finish of WrestleMania match

The Undertaker once had a heated exchange with the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon over the finish of a WrestleMania match. The match took place decades ago and also involved an AEW veteran.

At WrestleMania 8 in 1992, The Undertaker had his second Mania match against WWE Hall of Famer, Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The match turned out to be a memorable one, as it ended with a young Undertaker overcoming Jake before he went on to have a legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak.

However, Taker and Roberts had the finish of their match changed from what was originally decided by Vince McMahon. Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast with Jake Roberts on the show, Taker revealed how he and Jake altered the finish before their match:

"We had the finish, we get out there, 'Give me that tombstone on the floor' [Jake said]. So don't know how many? One or two tombstones on the floor before I throw him back in for the other one. I think another one in the ring. So he ends up taking three tombstones and then boom, I'm getting all my pump and circumstances. After the match, he leaves, he gets out of the building right."

The Undertaker further revealed how he got heat from Vince McMahon regarding changing the finish of the WrestleMania 8 match:

"So, I'm coming back and again I'm still green enough like, 'man I just tombstones Jake on the floor, that was pretty cool right?' So I come back through gorilla and the old man's [Vince] waiting on me, 'What the hell was that,' and I was like, 'What, what?' 'Why the hell would you tombstone him on the floor? nobody can see it,' and he is eviscerating, I mean veins all in his head, and then it dawned on me. I was like, 'that son of a b*tch, he got me." [35:17-36:41]

The Undertaker's wife will be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker's partner and the former multi-time WWE Women's Champion, Michelle McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Triple H confirmed the news while making a surprise appearance on the ESPN show Get Up while Taker and Michelle were on the show.

As a former WWE Women's Champion and also a two-time Divas Champion, Michelle McCool surely deserves the honor and it remains to be seen who will induct her.

