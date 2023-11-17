The Undertaker on a match against Sting: "I would have killed him" (Exclusive)

The Undertaker vs. Sting is amongst the biggest 'What if' scenarios in wrestling. If the enormous showdown actually would have happened, The Undertaker is confident about beating the AEW star, as he revealed during an exclusive chat with Bill Apter.

While Sting cemented his status as one of WCW's most important stars, The Undertaker became a pillar in Vince McMahon's WWE during a very successful era for wrestling.

The apparent similarities between Sting and The Undertaker and their impact from a character standpoint made their dream match seem like a no-brainer. Sadly enough, for a legion of fans, the potential all-timer never came to fruition, but that doesn't mean we can't indulge in some harmless fantasy booking.

When asked how the in-ring battle between him and Sting could end, Mark Calaway assuredly claimed that he would have easily won. The Phenom even envisioned the finish of the match, stating that Sting would be on the mat after taking the Tombstone Piledriver:

"I would have killed him. Oh, man, come on! Easy. He'd get Tombstoned, brother. He's going out; I'd have planted him (into the mat)." [01:27 - 01:37]

Why did The Undertaker never face Sting in WWE?

Steve Borden (Sting) has publicly been quite vocal over the years about wanting to face The Undertaker, noting he honestly didn't know why it never happened.

The Deadman has also commented about the long-rumored match, but there still seem to be several questions over WWE's decision to pass on doing some great business.

Bill Apter did a deep dive to find the answers in November last year and put out a comprehensive piece looking into why Undertaker never wrestled Sting. Upon talking to his source, Apter was given multiple reasons, including the difficulty in booking a winner, considering how iconic Sting and Undertaker were in the ring.

While Sting not coming to WWE for years was one factor, he eventually joined the company in 2014 but never crossed paths with the man who could have been a fitting rival. Bill Apter explained that the timing wasn't right back then, as 'Taker was in a different feud as WWE explored Sting's issues with Triple H.

Backed by insider inputs and comments from the legends themselves, Bill Apter's complete story of why Undertaker vs. Sting never happened can be checked out here.

