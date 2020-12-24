Rikishi's youngest son and the younger brother of the Usos, Joseph, aka Sefa Fatu, dropped a big teaser about possibly joining AEW on Twitter.

Sefa Fatu posted a photo of himself with an AEW logo in the background, and he also tagged AEW's official Twitter handle in the tweet.

The tweet has unsurprisingly received a lot of attention, and several fans are convinced that we could see the Samoan Dynasty member in All Elite Wrestling soon.

Cody Rhodes reacts to Sefa Fatu's AEW teaser

Cody Rhodes also reacted to Sefa Fatu's tweet by showing interesting in getting the young wrestler on board. The former AEW TNT Champion said that he's never met an UCE that didn't have the tools to wrestle at the highest level. Cody then said that he'd have to take a scouting trip to see what Sefa Fatu was all about.

I've never met an Uce that couldn't wrestle at the highest level! Might need to make a scouting trip to see Sefa...

Sefa Fatu's wrestling career

Sefa Fatu began his wrestling career in 2018, and he is also known as 'The Problem'. Sefa Fatu started his in-ring career in Rikishi's KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California. Sefa has also worked for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore, and Future Stars of Wrestling.

Sefa Fatu first wanted to pursue a football career, and he played as a defensive lineman at the Dickinson State University. Like many Samoan family members, Sefa Fatu shifted his attention to professional wrestling, and he seems to have his sights set on wrestling for AEW.

Sefa Fatu has a rich family heritage as his brothers are considered one of the best tag teams in the WWE. His father is a Hall of Famer, and he is also a cousin of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The young Uce could have a lot of potential to make a name for himself on the big stage.

We should keep our eyes out on AEW Dark, which could serve as a platform for a possible tryout for Sefa Fatu sooner rather than later.

Would WWE also be keeping tabs on the situation? Will AEW get Sefa Fatu for a few matches? We'll keep you updated as always.