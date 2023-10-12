"The worst TV show ever" - WWE veteran blasts AEW for having Max Caster stalk MJF

A veteran wrestling manager has shared his thoughts on the budding AEW storyline featuring Max Caster and MJF. The name in question is Jim Cornette.

On Dynamite: Title Tuesday, AEW World Champion MJF confronted his upcoming opponent, Jay White. The two are set to lock horns at this year's Full Gear pay-per-view. Switchblade stole The Devil's championship belt last week, and the latter demanded the Bullet Club Gold member return his title on Tuesday. However, the heel faction bested Friedman in a promo battle, leaving the latter furious.

Later in the show, the AEW World Champion interacted with Max Caster backstage. The Acclaimed member has been stalking Friedman for weeks, and the latter is not pleased with it. During their latest interaction, Caster offered to help The Devil in his feud against Bullet Club Gold, but MJF was in no mood to combine forces with the AEW World Trios Champion and his group.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the angle and explained why it was not doing any favors for the world title program.

"I wrote this is the worst TV show ever. The world champion is now being stalked by another babyface in a weird fashion that we don't understand, and that's taking the TV time away from the main event world title match [at the] next pay-per-view. What the f*** is going on here? (...) Why did this emerge on television at this particular moment, at this time right when they are supposed to be selling the main event of a pay-per-view?" said Cornette. [2:15 - 3:13]

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Title next month

MJF has been the AEW World Champion for nearly a year now, and it's fair to say he has had a remarkable run with the title.

During his reign, he has overcome some of the toughest challenges while being involved in intriguing storylines. The Devil's next title defense is scheduled for November 18, 2023.

Friedman will defend his world title against Switchblade Jay White at Full Gear next month. As mentioned, White has stolen The Devil's title belt and made things personal with his recent actions.

Expand Tweet

At the pay-per-view, MJF will look to regain the title belt, which he never lost. Meanwhile, Switchblade will aim to secure the biggest win of his All Elite Wrestling career by dethroning Friedman.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE