"The WrestleMania match that never happened" - Wrestling fans erupt with disappointment over top AEW star's booking against Brock Lesnar in WWE

Fans on social media have expressed their disappointment over a current AEW star's booking against Brock Lesnar during the former's time in WWE.

For a long time, Samoa Joe was one of the biggest names to have never wrestled in WWE. That changed in 2015 when he showed up on NXT and confronted Kevin Owens. Within two years, the Samoan Submission Machine was on the main roster and became the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship, which was held by Brock Lesnar at the time.

At the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, the three-time NXT Champion unsuccessfully challenged the Beast Incarnate. This led to a blockbuster Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam between Lesnar, Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Lesnar pinned Reigns to retain, and that was the end of Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar’s feud.

During their program, the former TNA World Champion verbally eviscerated Brock Lesnar during a promo. It was a memorable segment that fans still talk about even today. As the video did the social media rounds once again, fans were far from pleased that WWE didn’t flesh out the story between Joe and Lesnar further.

Samoa Joe felt like a million bucks in this promo Samoa Joe felt like a million bucks in this promo 🔥🔥 @SamoaJoe https://t.co/KZMcRf4mGz

Steven Rodriguez @Steven77R @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe I was certain Joe was going to beat Brock Lesnar. Nearly every match during his Universal Championship run was like yeah Brock's winning, but Joe felt like a legit contender. @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe I was certain Joe was going to beat Brock Lesnar. Nearly every match during his Universal Championship run was like yeah Brock's winning, but Joe felt like a legit contender.

Nick Jones @Forever_Hygh @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Maybe the biggest crime in WWE history is that Samoa Joe didn't become heavyweight champion. He has the whole package @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Maybe the biggest crime in WWE history is that Samoa Joe didn't become heavyweight champion. He has the whole package

K.R.S @KRS12608429 @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Really would’ve wanted a long term feud of these two and accumulate it with an Iron Man match. @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Really would’ve wanted a long term feud of these two and accumulate it with an Iron Man match.

Tony @tonsterc899 @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Samoa Joe should’ve beaten Brock for the title. He was on a roll that time @Ritamrakshit516 @SamoaJoe Samoa Joe should’ve beaten Brock for the title. He was on a roll that time

bino83 @BinoR1983 @WrestlingHumble The wrestlemania match that never happened. Would've been @WrestlingHumble The wrestlemania match that never happened. Would've been 🔥

Kevin Zwicker @papi_kevo_ @WrestlingHumble That’s a feud that should have been more than a one off on a ppv we never got again like imagine those two in a fight pit @WrestlingHumble That’s a feud that should have been more than a one off on a ppv we never got again like imagine those two in a fight pit 🔥

Samoa Joe joined AEW after his second WWE release

Samoa Joe holds the unfortunate distinction of being released by WWE twice. He showed up at ROH Supercard of Honor earlier this year to save Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty after they were attacked by Jay Lethal.

Shortly after, Joe defeated Max Caster on AEW Dynamite in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Just a week later, the former WWE United States Champion defeated NJPW's Minoru Suzuki to capture the ROH World Television Championship.

He progressed to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after beating John Morrison and Kyle O’Reilly in subsequent rounds, before succumbing to defeat against Adam Cole in the final.

Samoa Joe is currently part of a formidable tag team alongside TNT Champion Wardlow under the team name WarJoe. They defeated the Gates of Agony on the latest episode of AEW Rampage after Joe defeated Brian Cage in the Dynamite main event to retain his ROH World Television Championship.

