"A good shoe filler who can fill the gap" - Wrestling world erupts with comparisons between Renee Paquette and current WWE personality

The wrestling world erupted as they began to compare AEW's latest signee Renee Paquette and WWE's Cathy Kelly.
Renee Paquette broke the internet when she made her AEW debut this Wednesday during the first-ever international episode of Dynamite. Cathy Kelly also made her return to WWE on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. Both stars, as well as fans, were elated about getting back to what they do best.
Not only were fans excited to see them back, the Twitterverse also began to compare both stars.
Several fans, although they were happy to see Cathy Kelly back, they believed that Renee was better than her and also ridiculed people for saying the latter was better.
Some were upset that Triple H was unable to rehire Renee, despite being able to get Kelly.
The wrestling world also joked around stating that Tony Khan tried to get Jon Moxley's wife as soon as he saw Triple H hire Cathy.
Fans believed that WWE's latest signee would be a good replacement for Renee and also felt that it made sense to know why AEW got the Canadian.
A few also supported Kelly and wanted people to stop comparing the two women.
"It's okay to admit Renee is f****** amazing, stop comparing her to Cathy kelly." A fan tweeted
Check out the full tweet here.
Cathy Kelly responds to being compared with Renee Paquette
In this social media-bound world, it is not easy for wrestlers and other celebrities to enjoy their private life or celebrate their latest accomplishments without it being ruined by a few fans.
WWE's latest signee also fell victim to fans on social media. She was frustrated over people comparing her to Renee Paquette. She responded to the comparisons and asked people to appreciate the women and to stop arguing over who was better.
"Imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling." Cathy Kelly tweeted
Check out her tweet below:
Both women have put on a great performance on their first day back and are unique in their own way.
Do you think it is fair for people to compare both these women? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
