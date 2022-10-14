"A good shoe filler who can fill the gap" - Wrestling world erupts with comparisons between Renee Paquette and current WWE personality

The wrestling world erupted as they began to compare AEW's latest signee Renee Paquette and WWE's Cathy Kelly.

Renee Paquette broke the internet when she made her AEW debut this Wednesday during the first-ever international episode of Dynamite. Cathy Kelly also made her return to WWE on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW. Both stars, as well as fans, were elated about getting back to what they do best.

Not only were fans excited to see them back, the Twitterverse also began to compare both stars.

Several fans, although they were happy to see Cathy Kelly back, they believed that Renee was better than her and also ridiculed people for saying the latter was better.

Schmidty F. Bada @smdyfbada Renee Paquette is a poor man’s Cathy Kelly. Renee Paquette is a poor man’s Cathy Kelly.

Orne @Orne_lita24 I love Cathy Kelly, don't go saying she's better than Renee though, there is something about Renee that lends the interviews she does like more credibility. Idk, love them both and they both are awesome I love Cathy Kelly, don't go saying she's better than Renee though, there is something about Renee that lends the interviews she does like more credibility. Idk, love them both and they both are awesome

Some were upset that Triple H was unable to rehire Renee, despite being able to get Kelly.

sindi!👻| read bio @banksprescott triple h should’ve brought renee the minute he took over, at least he brought back mother cathy kelly so i ain’t mad, as long as tony khan treats her right triple h should’ve brought renee the minute he took over, at least he brought back mother cathy kelly so i ain’t mad, as long as tony khan treats her right https://t.co/SzcA6J6fcH

The wrestling world also joked around stating that Tony Khan tried to get Jon Moxley's wife as soon as he saw Triple H hire Cathy.

Pablo 🧢🎃🎃🥀 @Its_Pablo22 @wrestlelamia Bro saw Cathy kelly back in wwe and immediatly called Renee lmao @wrestlelamia Bro saw Cathy kelly back in wwe and immediatly called Renee lmao

Alice 'Magenta' Campbell @MagentaThreat Kisa Okada. @KisaOkada



So proud of my girl ||: Renee Paquette is All Elite.So proud of my girl ||: Renee Paquette is All Elite.So proud of my girl ❤️ //If Cathy Kelly is back in the WWE, makes sense for Renee to be in AEW. twitter.com/KisaOkada/stat… //If Cathy Kelly is back in the WWE, makes sense for Renee to be in AEW. twitter.com/KisaOkada/stat…

Fans believed that WWE's latest signee would be a good replacement for Renee and also felt that it made sense to know why AEW got the Canadian.

PK @Degrasslin WWE getting Cathy Kelly back made me much happier than it should’ve lmao. She was the closest we had to Renee so I’m glad my girl is back WWE getting Cathy Kelly back made me much happier than it should’ve lmao. She was the closest we had to Renee so I’m glad my girl is back

Alice 'Magenta' Campbell @MagentaThreat Honestly? Cathy Kelly is a good shoe filler who can fill the gap that Renee Young left behind when she left WWE years ago. Honestly? Cathy Kelly is a good shoe filler who can fill the gap that Renee Young left behind when she left WWE years ago.

A few also supported Kelly and wanted people to stop comparing the two women.

"It's okay to admit Renee is f****** amazing, stop comparing her to Cathy kelly." A fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

҉Kandi’s Shaky Voice @FeelSoRightt @cecethemoney No I just think Cathy Kelly and Charly Caruso was better and deserved Renee’s role @cecethemoney No I just think Cathy Kelly and Charly Caruso was better and deserved Renee’s role

Cathy Kelly responds to being compared with Renee Paquette

In this social media-bound world, it is not easy for wrestlers and other celebrities to enjoy their private life or celebrate their latest accomplishments without it being ruined by a few fans.

WWE's latest signee also fell victim to fans on social media. She was frustrated over people comparing her to Renee Paquette. She responded to the comparisons and asked people to appreciate the women and to stop arguing over who was better.

"Imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling." Cathy Kelly tweeted

Check out her tweet below:

Cathy Kelley @catherinekelley imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling. imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling.

Both women have put on a great performance on their first day back and are unique in their own way.

Do you think it is fair for people to compare both these women? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes