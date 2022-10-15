"Get the reigns off of Tony Khan" - Wrestling world demands former WWE Superstar take control over the AEW women's division

The wrestling world was elated over the surprise AEW debut of former Ring of Honor Champion Matt Tavern, along with former WWE Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis Bennett. The group instantly went after the current ROH Tag Team Champions FTR.

Last night on Rampage, after FTR and Shawn Spears emerged victorious in the main event, The Kingdom walked out. A brawl broke out between the wrestlers, and the night ended as Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to rescue FTR.

Kanellis is the self-proclaimed First Lady of Professional Wrestling. In the past, she has openly spoken about growing women's wrestling. With the former WWE Superstar now seemingly on AEW, the wrestling world wants her to take over the women's division as they feel it has not been up to expectations.

Mr. Cheeseball @iammrcheeseball @barnettjake Although if they are signed and sticking around perhaps Maria and Saraya can help mold the woman's division but Tony would have to give power to those 2. @barnettjake Although if they are signed and sticking around perhaps Maria and Saraya can help mold the woman's division but Tony would have to give power to those 2.

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @HuoLongHeavy @AEW @LexyNair @MariaLKanellis @ringofhonor @MattTaven



Like straight up, it would relieve TK of some of his booking duties and she could do some amazing work for the girls.



I don't understand why TK is being so selfish when the division could be so much better. @RealMikeBennett DUDE RIGHT!!Like straight up, it would relieve TK of some of his booking duties and she could do some amazing work for the girls.I don't understand why TK is being so selfish when the division could be so much better. @HuoLongHeavy @AEW @LexyNair @MariaLKanellis @ringofhonor @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett DUDE RIGHT!!Like straight up, it would relieve TK of some of his booking duties and she could do some amazing work for the girls.I don't understand why TK is being so selfish when the division could be so much better.

Some fans were unhappy with Tony Khan signing more talent despite most of his roster being underutilized. They felt the AEW President was wasting money instead of making some.

Theresa Mercado @babies2015 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven So Maria left WWE then her and the minions went to impact to invade now AEW. It’s true what I’ve read Tony Khan is just wasting his fathers money. Focus on the current wrestlers who have been day one on AEW. It’s like he’s bringing the misfits off the street to take over. @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven So Maria left WWE then her and the minions went to impact to invade now AEW. It’s true what I’ve read Tony Khan is just wasting his fathers money. Focus on the current wrestlers who have been day one on AEW. It’s like he’s bringing the misfits off the street to take over.

James Turner @turnertheburna @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven Get these people off an AEW tv. No interest in watching them and I won't be watching any show they are on. Stop bringing in lesser talent when you have better people on the roster @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven Get these people off an AEW tv. No interest in watching them and I won't be watching any show they are on. Stop bringing in lesser talent when you have better people on the roster

People initially felt Saraya could boost up the women's division, but she hasn't done any of that as of late.

Junior @TheMexicanFurby @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven So then wtf is Saraya doing? Saying there will be a lumberjack match for an already title match? Yeah Maria fits right in @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven So then wtf is Saraya doing? Saying there will be a lumberjack match for an already title match? Yeah Maria fits right in

Junior @TheMexicanFurby @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven And let's go a few months back.....what is @SerenaDeeb doing? I thought after she got let go by WWE she was going to be the change AEW needed. @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven And let's go a few months back.....what is @SerenaDeeb doing? I thought after she got let go by WWE she was going to be the change AEW needed.

Junior @TheMexicanFurby @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven @SerenaDeeb And let's go a few months before that......I thought all the Japanese talent were going to upstage all the American talent to show what "Professional Wrestling" was. Then out of nowhere they are all on Dark n Elevation. Much change. @kaleodoeverthin @raider2402 @AEW @ShawnSpears @ringofhonor @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven @SerenaDeeb And let's go a few months before that......I thought all the Japanese talent were going to upstage all the American talent to show what "Professional Wrestling" was. Then out of nowhere they are all on Dark n Elevation. Much change.

The Kingdom is eyeing the ROH Tag Team Titles following their AEW debut

After Rampage went off the air, The Kingdom was interviewed backstage. Mike Bennett mentioned that he and Tavern never got a rematch for the ROH Tag Team Titles and are now here to get it.

“And he is I, and I am him, and I’m Matt Taven and we’re the ones that everyone has been talking about. The inter-web has been chatting, where are they gonna show up? What are they gonna do? Well guess what, we’re here for a reason. We never got our rematch for the Ring of Honor Tag Team gold and we are here to get exactly that,” Tavern said. [00:27 - 00:42]

While fans wish for Maria to manage the women's division, she and the rest of The Kingdom are currently focused on getting back the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles.

What was your reaction when The Kingdom made its All Elite debut? Share your responses in the comments section below.

