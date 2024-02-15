The Young Bucks abuse their EVP powers 

Earlier tonight, The Young Bucks abused their authority as EVPs to move things according to their favor.

This happened when they booked themselves as the number one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Titles. After their win earlier tonight against Top Flight, the Jackson Brothers were apparently 'feeling it,' and they claimed that they were now the best-undefeated tag team in the promotion.

This was clearly a shot at Sting and Darby Allin who are not only the new tag team champions, but they have also never lost a match as a duo. The Bucks then revealed that they felt that they were now deserving of a title shot, and booked themselves to be number one contenders.

Despite not even being on the top five tag teams according to last week's AEW rankings, it seems as if this move will have drastic changes for this week.

However, it is now official, and the first contenders to Sting and Darby Allin's titles will be none other than The Young Bucks, who have gone out of their way seemingly just to make life difficult for the Hall of Famer before his retirement next month.

How do you feel about this match for Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

