The Young Bucks accused of refusing to put 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions over in AEW 

The Young Bucks have been accused of refusing to drop the AEW Tag Titles to FTR.

Throughout 2022, FTR captured both the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World Tag Titles to accompany their pre-existing reign as AAA tag champs. When The Young Bucks captured the tag titles from Jurassic Express, it looked as though the stage had been set for their trilogy bout against FTR with all the gold on the line.

However, according to several reports, plans changed and neither the trilogy nor FTR's tag title reign wound up happening. With plans being nixed, there has grown a belief that The Young Bucks refused to 'do the job' for FTR. Jim Cornette shares this belief as he proclaimed during The Jim Cornette Experience.

"It's actually not what the people want to see in a heat getting way, but just in a way that reminds them of how badly FTR have been mishandled and how- I think it's pretty much out there now a lot of people know that the Bucks just weren't gonna f*cking drop the titles in that third match to them [FTR]." - Jim Cornette said. (1:23-1:46)

FTR are currently on a losing streak. After failing in their challenge for the AEW Tag Titles, they further lost to Austin and Colten Gunn in non-title action. They have also lost the ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag titles to The Briscoes, Dragon Lee & Dralistico, and Bishamon respectively.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega could win the AEW Trios Tag titles tonight on Dynamite

When The Young Bucks lost their tag titles to Swerve in Our Glory, they switched gears to focus on the inaugural AEW Trios Tag titles. They succeeded in their quest alongside Kenny Omega and captured the belts at All Out. But their reign did not last as they were suspended following the 'Brawl Out' incident.

They have since returned at AEW Full Gear and are in the midst of a Best of Seven Series for the Trio titles against Death Triangle. After six matches, the score is level at 3-3, meaning their seventh match tonight could see The Elite once again crowned champions. The bout will be a Ladder Match.

