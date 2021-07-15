The Young Bucks accuse top AEW star of being a "drunk"

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently called fellow AEW star Hangman Page a drunk on Twitter, and said his breath reeked of "booze."

Matt and Nick Jackson hardly spare anyone on their social media accounts, taking digs at the who's who in the wrestling business. Nobody is immune from The Young Buck's Twitter attacks.

In their recently updated Twitter bio, the AEW Tag Team Champions took a massive shot at their former Elite stablemate, Hangman Page. Making fun of his drinking habits, the brothers claimed Page smelt of "booze" during this week's AEW Fyter Fest 2021.

"Hangman is a drunk. Guys, OMG, his breath reeked of booze!" wrote The Young Bucks.

Screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter bio

Hangman Page will soon have the opportunity to avenge this insult when he gets into the ring with The Young Bucks. A 10-man Eliminator match pitting The Super Elite (AEW Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) against Hangman Page and The Dark Order will go down at an unspecified date.

If Page and The Dark Order win, the AEW Championship match between Page and Omega will be confirmed. However, if the babyfaces lose, the Anxious Millineal Cowboy would have to forfeit his title shot.

The Dark Order could challenge The Young Bucks

The Eliminator match has another intriguing implication: if The Dark Order and Hangman Page win, two members of the stable will earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Dark Order doesn't back down from a fight. https://t.co/wHtrXOAY67 — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 15, 2021

The ongoing feud between FTR and Proud N Powerful is also worth keeping an eye on. The winner of their rivalry could be in line to challenge The Young Bucks.

Do you want Hangman Page to emerge as AEW Champion Kenny Omega's next challenger? Do you think The Dark Order can dethrone The Young Bucks as the AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria