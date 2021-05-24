The Young Bucks to address Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on Being The Elite 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will address their arch-rivals, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on the upcoming episode of Being The Elite (BTE).

Moxley and Kingston are set to challenge The Young Bucks for the Tag Team Championships at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30th. The match became official on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite after Moxley and Kingston defeated The Acclaimed to climb up the rankings table.

In their recently- updated Twitter bio, The Young Bucks wrote that Matt Jackson has a message for Moxley and Kingston, which fans will get to hear on Being The Elite.

"Matt has a message for Eddie & Mox at the end of tomorrow’s BTE," wrote The Young Bucks

New bio & header photo! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 23, 2021

Considering the latest edition of AEW Dynamite ended with Moxley and Eddie Kingston stealing The Young Bucks' costly shoes, the champions might send out a warning to the challengers.

Apart from this, The Young Bucks also updated their Twitter header with a hilarious photo of Eddie Kingston from a few years ago.

The Young Bucks successfully defended their titles on last week's AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks continued their winning ways by retaining their titles against Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison) on AEW Dynamite. Despite the challengers putting up a commendable effort, the champions used their trademark underhanded tactics to walk away with the win.

However, their title reign is in real danger of getting cut short at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 30th. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will enter Double or Nothing 2021 favorites to become the new champions.

Are you excited about AEW Double it Nothing 2021? Do you think Moxley and Kingston will become the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below?