The Young Bucks' AEW All In opponents revealed

The second match for AEW All In was just announced. The AEW Tag Team Champions FTR just challenged one of the most decorated tag teams in the promotion, The Young Bucks.

This would be a rubber match and the third installment of their rivalry. When FTR stepped foot in AEW, everyone wanted to let them share the ring with the Young Bucks. They got to face each other at AEW Full Gear in 2020 and did not face each other for a second time until a year and five months later.

After they defended their tag team titles against the team of Brian Cage and Big Bill, FTR got a mic to talk to the crowd. They first addressed the crowd, before speaking about their decades-long career as a tag team. They then revealed facing the Young Bucks in a rubber match was the one thing they still have to accomplish.

This match is the second to be announced for All In, following Adam Cole and MJF's match being announced to be the main event of the pay-per-view on Dynamite earlier this week. This match was timed perfectly following the former tag team champions announcing their intentions to enter the tag team division once more.

