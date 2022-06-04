×
Create
Notifications

The Young Bucks beat top AEW tag team in Rampage opener

The Young Bucks are former AEW Tag Team Champions.
The Young Bucks are former AEW Tag Team Champions.
Abhishek Sawant
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 04, 2022 08:16 AM IST

This week's episode of AEW Rampage opened with a great encounter between two old rivals as the Young Bucks took on the Lucha Brothers.

The two teams clashed for the first time since the former Lucha Underground stars beat the Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out 2021.

Penta and Matt Jackson started the match for their respective teams. The former escaped a sharpshooter attempt from the latter. Jackson then dodged an attempted arm breaker from Penta.

Fenix and Nick Jackson then entered the match. The Bucks took control of the bout once Matt attacked Fenix from behind. Later on, the Lucha Brothers hit the Bucks with a flurry of stomps and DDTs.

That was SO CLOSE! #LuchaBrothers vs. @youngbucks is just 🔥🔥🔥! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/nOh0tpDn6U

Fenix hit a massive frog splash on Matt Jackson, but he kicked out. The former climbed on Penta's shoulders for a huge splash but ran into a superkick from Nick Jackson.

Story continues below ad

The @youngbucks with pinpoint accuracy! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/sCxu6D7qRq
Also Read Article Continues below

The Bucks then hit the Lucha duo with a plethora of superkicks. They hit the Meltzer Driver on Fenix, but Penta broke the pin attempt.

Matt then took off Penta's mask, forcing him to cover his face. The Bucks took advantage and superkicked Penta. They followed it up with a BTE Trigger on Fenix and got a pinfall victory.

It was a huge win for The Young Bucks after losing to the Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) at Double or Nothing 2022.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी