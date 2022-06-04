The Young Bucks beat top AEW tag team in Rampage opener

This week's episode of AEW Rampage opened with a great encounter between two old rivals as the Young Bucks took on the Lucha Brothers.

The two teams clashed for the first time since the former Lucha Underground stars beat the Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out 2021.

Penta and Matt Jackson started the match for their respective teams. The former escaped a sharpshooter attempt from the latter. Jackson then dodged an attempted arm breaker from Penta.

Fenix and Nick Jackson then entered the match. The Bucks took control of the bout once Matt attacked Fenix from behind. Later on, the Lucha Brothers hit the Bucks with a flurry of stomps and DDTs.

Fenix hit a massive frog splash on Matt Jackson, but he kicked out. The former climbed on Penta's shoulders for a huge splash but ran into a superkick from Nick Jackson.



The Bucks then hit the Lucha duo with a plethora of superkicks. They hit the Meltzer Driver on Fenix, but Penta broke the pin attempt.

Matt then took off Penta's mask, forcing him to cover his face. The Bucks took advantage and superkicked Penta. They followed it up with a BTE Trigger on Fenix and got a pinfall victory.

It was a huge win for The Young Bucks after losing to the Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) at Double or Nothing 2022.

