The Young Bucks break silence after AEW All In loss

AEW's tag team division has witnessed another epic chapter in the storied rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR. Matt Jackson has now broken his silence after losing the rubber match against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at AEW All In on Sunday.

The Young Bucks and FTR have had an intense dynamic for several years. The two teams have fought twice before, with each team winning one match. The rubber match at AEW All In was the most anticipated bout of the night, and it did not disappoint the fans.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson said that the rivalry between the two teams is likely to never end.

“As long as we’re all active wrestlers, it’s fair to assume this rivalry will never end. We really wanted to illustrate that it would take anything and everything to get the job done. We’d all emptied our gas tanks and there was nothing left. We all kicked out of moves that were never kicked out of before. It would come down to the wire, like in a fighting video game when both character’s energy meters are on red. Whoever is luckiest to get in that last shot wins. They were the better team last night," Matt said.

Matt Jackson also praised the chemistry that he and his brother Nick have with FTR:

“There’s an undeniable chemistry between the four of us. We all love what we do, and have a passion to do it. Even when you’re so tired and you can’t feel your hands–you just push through. We all wanted to put on a performance that people could look back at for years, and maybe even be inspired by.” [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Matt Jackson called FTR one of his greatest rivals

The rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR is far from over, and it will likely be one of the most exciting rivalries in AEW's tag team division for years to come.

Speaking in the same interview, Matt Jackson called FTR one of the greatest rivals of The Young Bucks:

“We had 81,000-plus people on their feet screaming exactly when we wanted them to, while we worked one of our greatest rivals, all while we were wearing tribute gear of one of our favorite singers in Wembley Stadium. None of us were injured. We all had a great match. I couldn’t be happier. Well, maybe if the ending was a little different.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the former tag team champions will respond to this loss on television.

What are your thoughts on The Young Bucks and FTR's match at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE