The Young Bucks break silence as AEW gets heat for airing CM Punk and Jack Perry's All In fight

Former World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently broke silence after AEW aired the unseen footage of the backstage fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry from All In 2023.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the company EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson presented the controversial backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's fight from All In 2023. The video saw Punk shoving and choking Perry after a heated confrontation.

While the airing of the abovementioned footage was the biggest attraction for Dynamite this week, it seems the plan backfired. The company faced massive backlash on social media after the segment. The Tony Khan-led promotion removed clips of the scuffle posted by fan accounts on social media and also took it down from its YouTube channel.

Following the backlash, AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (aka The Young Bucks) took to Twitter to seemingly address the situation with a one-word message. The former World Tag Team Champions apparently referenced their on-screen characters and real-life corporate positions in the post.

When will CM Punk return to in-ring action?

CM Punk, unfortunately, suffered a tricep injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is currently out of action.

In an interview with TNT Sports in February, The Second City Saint provided a potential timeline for his in-ring comeback.

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Punk is involved in an amazing feud with Drew McIntyre despite being injured. Only time will tell when The Second City Saint will lace up his wrestling boots to possibly face the Scotsman.

Do you think AEW made the right call by airing the footage? Sound off using the discuss button.

