The Young Bucks break silence after CM Punk's "Counterfeit Bucks" comment on AEW Collision

The Young Bucks have broken their silence following CM Punk's subtle shots at them on AEW Collision.

The debut of Collision kicked off with the Second Saint returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion after almost 10 months. He came back and seemingly cut another pipebomb-esque promo.

He mentioned that he would never change who he is because he's always been speaking the truth. He then took a shot at The Young Bucks, calling them 'counterfeit.'

"You know what David Zaslav calls me?…‘One Bill Phil.’ That’s because I am the one true, genuine article in a business of counterfeit Bucks..." CM Punk said.

The Chicago crowd also got behind their hometown hero and unanimously chanted, "F*ck The Elite."

Following his statement, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions responded in the way they usually do, by changing their Twitter bio.

"If it were 2018, we’d already have a 'Counterfeit Bucks' shirt available on PWT. 😂 Kill it y’all!" The Young Bucks' new bio read.

CM Punk also apologized to a few by claiming that he was sorry that the only ones softer than them were their favorite wrestlers. He was referencing The Elite and other AEW stars who were reportedly unhappy to work with him.

