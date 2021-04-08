The Young Bucks break silence after turning heel on AEW Dynamite

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have broken their silence after turning heel during this week's AEW Dynamite. During their match, in which they and Jon Moxley squared off against AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, the champions attacked Mox, turning heel in the process.

The duo posted the following to their Twitter handle -

Please refrain from any negative or toxic comments in our mentions tonight. If so, we’ll unfortunately delete our Twitter account again. Thank you. Have a great night. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) April 8, 2021

Threatening to quit Twitter again, the AEW Tag Team Champions warned fans against sending them any toxic messages or comments. The Young Bucks had quit Twitter in late 2019, claiming rampant toxicity on the social media platform had taken a toll on their mental health.

In recent weeks, AEW subtly teased The Young Bucks withdrawing themselves from Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers' side to chart their own path.

Despite all the teases of a full-blown break-up, the champions instead showed their true colors and brutalized their partner and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

After last night's action, this particular incarnation of Bullet Club seems to be back. If the group is unified once again, they have instantly become one of the most dominant factions in AEW. It will be interesting to see how the company books this dream reunion in the coming weeks.

Though they had also reunited on the 7th January 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, that reunion suffered from The Young Bucks' constant disagreements with The Good Brothers.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships on next week's AEW Dynamite

As announced today, Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta EL Zero M) will be challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships on next week's Dynamite.

Though The Young Bucks have had a stellar reign so far, the challengers pose a real danger to them.

Even if The Young Bucks retain their titles, Jon Moxley will be yearning to get his hands on them after last night's betrayal. A tag team clash between The Young Bucks and the duo of Moxley and Eddie Kingston seems imminent at the moment.

