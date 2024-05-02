The Young Bucks bring back 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to AEW

The Young Bucks brought back a former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to AEW on Dynamite tonight. The star in question is Christian Cage.

The May 1, 2024, episode of Dynamite saw AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland address the crowd in the Canada Life Centre. The New Flavor won the title last month by beating Samoa Joe at Dynasty 2024, and is set to defend the championship at Double or Nothing 2024.

As Strickland awaited the announcement of his challenger for the upcoming pay-per-view in Las Vegas, he was interrupted by The Young Bucks, who called out the leader of The Moghul Embassy for criticizing their assault of Tony Khan in his promo on Collision last week.

Eager to teach Swerve a lesson in humility, the EVPs claimed that they had chosen a decorated former champion, hailing from Canada, as his opponent for Double or Nothing 2024. This was revealed to be Christian Cage. The former TNT Champion made his AEW return for the first time since losing his coveted title to Adam Copeland in March, 2024.

Flanked by The Patriarchy, Cage entered the squared circle to confront Strickland before quickly attacking him. The World Champion tried to fight back, but the combined forces of Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne proved too much for Swerve, whom The Instant Classic drilled with his finisher, Killswitch, on the championship belt. His manager, Prince Nana, was not spared either, suffering a Wayne's World.

Expand Tweet

Cage reminded Strickland of their failed partnership at All In 2023, where they lost a tag bout to Sting and Darby Allin. The Patriarch vowed to defeat the Washington native for the World Championship, and fired personal shots at his relationship with his daughter before Killswitch cut one of his dreadlocks from his head.

It remains to be seen whether Christian Cage can defeat Swerve Strickland at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

Thoughts on Christian Cage's return? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback