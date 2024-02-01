The Young Bucks call top AEW star “unprofessional,” claims he has been ghosting their text messages

The Young Bucks have accused a popular AEW wrestler of being ‘unprofessional’ on Dynamite. Not only that, but they also stated that that star was ghosting their text messages and calls.

The AEW star in question is none other than Darby Allin. The Young Bucks have taken up their roles as EVPs of the company far too seriously and have likely made up their mind about facing Sting and Darby Allin at Revolution.

Darby, on his part, has not been paying much attention up until now. He had no choice but to confront the Young Bucks after they gatecrashed his interview with Renee Paquette. Once they were face to face, they accused Darby and said:

“All jokes aside, Darby, we’ve been back for one month now, and you are ducking and dodging us. You are being unprofessional. You are ghosting our text messages. You've got a problem with us or what?” [1:04 - 1:15]

Expand Tweet

Darby did not directly respond to those accusations but said that the only thing he was worried about was the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Do you think the Young Bucks will take on Darby Allin and Sting at Revolution? Tell us in the comments below.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here