The Young Bucks claim to have found their mystery partner for the AEW Trios Tournament

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been on a quest to find a partner for the upcoming Trios Championship tournament, and it appears that they may have found somebody.

In the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, the new AEW Trios Championships were revealed along with the announcement of a tournament that will conclude at All Out on September 4th.

The Young Bucks entered the tournament with the hopes that they would find a partner in time for their first-round match against La Faccion Ingobrenable. Based on their latest Twitter bio, it seems they are ready.

"We found a partner." said @youngbucks

The Bucks were left clutching at straws recently as they were not only betrayed and beaten down by reDRagon and Adam Cole, but they were also knocked back by Hangman Page, who declined to participate in the tournament altogether.

There is a lot of speculation as to who their partner will be, with rumors surfacing that a returning Kenny Omega could be the third man, but who will it be? Tune into AEW Dynamite this week to find out!

The Young Bucks have held trios gold in companies around the world

When the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions was announced, it was certain that The Young Bucks would be heavy favorites with whoever their third man would be, given the fact that they have held trio titles on multiple occasions.

In Ring of Honor, Matt and Nick Jackson held their Six-Man Tag Team Championships on two occasions during their time with the company. One was with Cody Rhodes, and the other was with Hangman Page in a team aptly titled "The Hung Bucks."

Over at New Japan Pro Wrestling, they found even more success, becoming three-time holders of the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships. They even had one reign with Marty Scurll and two reigns as part of The Elite with Kenny Omega.

Will Matt and Nick Jackson win the AEW Trios Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kenny Omega show up on AEW Dynamite? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by UJALA