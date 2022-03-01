Photo: The Young Bucks spotted outside WWE Headquarters 

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were recently spotted outside the WWE Headquarters in Connecticut.

For those unaware, last week's episode of AEW Dynamite went down in Connecticut, which is where Nick and Matt Jackson might have visited the global juggernaut's headquarters.

It's safe to assume the duo is merely teasing fans and having fun by posing outside their rival company's office.

Check out the photo posted by Nick Jackson on Instagram below:

It's worth noting that Cody Rhodes, who was one of AEW's EVPs until recently alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, left the company a few days back and is currently rumored to be joining WWE.

Many fans in the comments section joked about whether Nick and Matt Jackson were outside WWE's office to catch up with The American Nightmare. The former AEW Tag Team Champions, too, are no strangers to Vince McMahon's promotion, having turned down many offers from the company in the past.

WWE legend Kevin Nash had a hilarious response to The Young Bucks' post

Nick and Matt Jackson's latest photo not only elicited hilarious fan comments but also from those of the wrestling business. One among them is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who commented that everybody wanted to play for The New York Yankees, referring to WWE as the MLB giant.

"Everyone wants to play for the Yankees," wrote Kevin Nash

As good as Nash's comment was, Nick Jackson responded with an even funnier one. Referring to AEW as The Red Sox, he wrote that the team pays the same as Yankees even though their employees play only half the games.

"@realkevinnash Not if the Red Sox are paying the same and only need you to play half the games, ❤️" wrote Nick Jackson

Check out the screengrab of the interaction below:

Kevin Nash and Nick Jackson's hilarious Instagram banter

Considering how much success The Young Bucks have found in AEW and NJPW, it's safe to say their chances of playing for the Yankees (WWE) are pretty minimal.

What do you make of Nick Jackson's latest Instagram photo? Sound off in the comments section below.

